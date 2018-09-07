It makes sense that women would dive into the gig economy with enthusiasm.

Side hustles and gigs are perfect when you want flexibility, the chance to control your own destiny and get a taste of entrepreneurship.

And that is exactly what three CEOs found when they joined forces to poll 1,000 of their female workers. They conducted their survey online in July to get a better understanding of how women feel about the gig economy.

"It's not a competition between traditional work and a side hustle," said Anna Zornosa, CEO and founder of the shapewear and fashion site Ruby Ribbon. The company has had year-over-year growth of 60 percent to 100 percent since starting in 2012, Zornosa says.