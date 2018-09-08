Italy's economy would struggle with 'even a minor recession,' former IMF director says

Italy's economy is in such a fragile state that even a minor recession could be very dangerous, according to a former director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Italy's coalition government is poised to present its 2019 budget next month, setting out its economic and financial plans for the coming year.

The event is likely to be closely monitored by investors, with many concerned Italy's euroskeptic leaders will stick to contentious spending plans — and exacerbate the country's growing budget deficit and massive debt pile.

"The problem with Italy is that I don't think it can even stand a minor recession," Italy's former prime minister designate, Carlo Cottarelli, told CNBC's Steve Sedgwick at the Ambrosetti Forum in Italy on Saturday.

For a few days in June, Cottarelli — director of the IMF's fiscal affairs department from 2008 to 2013 and nicknamed "Mr. Scissors" for his pro-austerity views — appeared to be on the brink of becoming Italy's interim prime minister.

However, a political compromise between the right-wing Lega party and left-leaning Five Star Movement saw these two groups form a coalition government instead.