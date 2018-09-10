As Lebanon feels economic pain, its central bank governor calls for market visibility

The man charged with overseeing Lebanon's monetary policy is frustrated at the pace of his country's reform implementation.

On top of simmering turmoil in the wider region and political gridlock as officials harangue over the composition of their yet-unformed government, reports are rife that the country of 4 million is headed for a banking crisis.

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salame believes these reports are overstated; still, he sees faster progress in political reconciliation and economic transparency as crucial to meeting the country's desperate need for better infrastructure, investment, and private sector job creation.

"The markets want visibility. They want to see the CEDRE resolutions to start being implemented," Salame told CNBC's Hadley Gamble in Beirut, referring to the reforms pledged at a conference hosted by France in April to support Lebanese economic development. $11 billion in loans and grants were pledged from a range of countries and financial institutions, but five months on, those funds have yet to be unlocked.

"The economy needs fresh infrastructure to create growth and jobs. People are hopeful that this will be coming if there is a government," he said.

Lebanon held elections in May, five years after they were originally scheduled, and saw Shia militant and political group Hezbollah make record gains. Fourth months later, politicians have yet to form a government, in a protracted saga reflective of the country's complex sectarian divides and deeply entrenched system of patronage.

At 152 percent, Lebanon's nominal debt to gross domestic product (GDP) is the third-highest in the world. The International Monetary Fund has warned that Lebanon needs "an immediate and substantial fiscal adjustment" to make its public debt sustainable.

With slow growth, predicted at 2 percent for the year, rising global interest rates and an influx of more than a million Syrian refugees overwhelming the country's outdated infrastructure, many fear crisis on the horizon. But Salame remained optimistic.

"Once this political agreement happens and translates into a government, I think the work is going to start to stimulate the economy and do the investments in the infrastructure. And what is most needed in the reforms is to stop enlarging the public sector and start enhancing the private sector to become more productive," he said.

Before its 15-year civil war, Lebanon was essentially driven by the private sector, Salame noted. The public sector represented 17 percent of GDP — now it represents 35 percent of GDP.

"And that means less efficiency, less funds for investment, and more corruption," he said.