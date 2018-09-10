Les Moonves made more than $650 million as CEO of CBS, and now he could leave with no severance

Leslie Moonves made more than $650 million in total annual compensation throughout his tenure as CEO of CBS Corporation.

Now, as he departs the company following sexual misconduct allegations, he could leave with $0 in severance after working for the company for 23 years.

Moonves resigned as CEO of CBS on Sunday evening after several reports alleging he had forced women into kissing him and other sexual activities. The most recent accounts were published in The New Yorker on Sunday, bringing the total number of accusers to 12. Moonves has denied the allegations and said the interactions were consensual.

Moonves became CEO and president of CBS Corporation when it was founded in 2006 after spinning out of Viacom. He eventually became executive chairman in 2014. In total, Moonves received more than $650.2 million in total annual compensation for leading the company, according to various SEC filings.

Previously, he led various divisions of CBS, starting as president of CBS Entertainment in 1995. He was promoted to president and CEO of CBS Television in 1998, eventually becoming chairman of CBS in 2003. He also was co-president and co-chief operating officer of Viacom in 2004 and held the role until CBS and Viacom were split.

Sources told CNBC last week Moonves was negotiating a $100 million severance package if he were to leave CBS. However, in light of more allegations coming forward, he might receive no additional compensation, depending on the results of a CBS investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations.

CBS also announced Moonves and the company will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that back the #MeToo movement and women's equality in the workplace. The funds will come out of any severance package Moonves will receive.