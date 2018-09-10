The financial system still looks vulnerable despite post-Lehman banking rules, experts say

Central banks have played a major role in maintaining liquidity to keep the financial system afloat by slashing interest rates and introducing quantitative easing (QE) programs, essentially the mass purchase of government bonds and mortgage-backed securities, in order to stimulate the economy.

Bean said that central banks had a key role to play in crises but that there had been unintended consequences to programs like QE.

"One of the lessons of history is that when a liquidity problem starts developing central banks need to act fast," he said. "The key to being an effective lender of last resort is indicating that you're willing to lend freely against any good security, at a penalty rate to penalize people who have been taking excessive risk, but they're the golden principles of liquidity provision."

QE by central banks including the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank has been accused of driving liquidity into financial markets with the consequence of asset prices being unduly inflated. This has led to fears of another financial market crisis.

"What is true is that quantitative easing, which involves the central bank buying assets … A prime way it works is by driving up asset prices and that does mean that, as QE is reversed, you would expect those prices to fall back.

"I think one of the concerns with QE is that the longer the recovery from the crisis has taken, (there have been) distributional consequences. Driving up asset prices makes those that already have assets richer; typically, they're older people and the ones that lose out are younger people that have to pay more for them."