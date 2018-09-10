President Donald Trump's latest tweet about the economy has a grain of truth to it. But it's a really tiny grain.

What's true is that, as of the latest quarter, the growth rate of the U.S. economy was greater than the unemployment rate. That's certainly good news.

But it wasn't the first time this happened in 100 years, as Trump boldly claimed Monday without evidence.

To believe the president's claim, you would have to overlook the dozens of times this has happened since 1948, when the government began collecting the official data series tracking the gross domestic product and the unemployment rate.

In fact, the annual rate of real GDP growth, measured on a quarterly basis, has topped the jobless rate more than 60 times.

Not, as Trump claimed, only once in the last century.