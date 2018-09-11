Men spend more in stores with an attractive male assistant at the door — way more than women 

When a tall, athletic-looking man stands at the door of a store, it actually encourages other men to spend more money than had the attractive assistant not been there. In fact, they spend double what women do.

This is according to a study by Professor Tobias Otterbring, working with other academics in conjunction with the Service Research Center at Sweden's Karlstad University.

The researchers looked at how much men and women spent when an attractive male employee stood at the entrance of a Swedish furniture store over a weekend.

The answer? The average spend for men was $165 when the attractive guy was present, more than double the amount for women, which was $72. When he wasn't there, men spent $92 and women $97, according to Otterbring in an article published in the Harvard Business Review (HBR). The man in the study was taller than 95 percent of the American population and was a former track-and-field athlete.