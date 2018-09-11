China set to ask WTO for permission to impose sanctions on US

China will seek permission from the World Trade Organization (WTO) to impose sanctions on the U.S. next week, amid an escalating trade war between the world's two largest economies, according to WTO's meeting agenda.

The request cites Washington's non-compliance with a ruling in a dispute over U.S. dumping duties that Beijing initiated in 2013. It is likely to prompt years of further legal wrangling between Washington and Beijing.

China will seek authorization at WTO's Dispute Settlement Body meeting, that will take place on 21 September.

This is seen to be impacting sentiment across global markets. U.S. stock index futures pulled back on the news, with the Dow indicating a negative open of more than 65 points at around 5:45 a.m. ET.

European markets also erased earlier gains Tuesday as a further escalation in the Sino-U.S. trade dispute haunted investors. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down almost 0.5 percent during mid-morning deals.

In 2017, China won a WTO ruling in the ongoing dispute, which related to several industries including machinery and electronics, light industry, metals and minerals, with an annual export value of up to $8.4 billion.

— Reuters contributed to this report.