Cramer's lightning round: Don't block the 'freight train' that is Skyworks Solutions' stock   

Skyworks Solutions: "People feel that they are in the crosshairs of the Chinese and that they can't do any acquisitions or, actually, be acquired because of the way that the Chinese shut down the Qualcomm bid for NXP. It just can't seem to go higher even after reporting a great quarter. I have to wait to see the stock bottom. I can't get in front of that freight train."

Cypress Semiconductor: "Look, all day today I sat around and said, 'Why isn't CY up on this great IDTI bid?' They are very similar. I think it is a buy, buy, buy."

Kemet Corp.: "You know, it's a capacitor stock. Capacitors are – even though they've got some proprietary technology – way too commodity-oriented for me, so I'm going to pass on it."

Leidos Holdings: "National security. Those stocks have not been working. If you want to do national security, I think the stocks have peaked. I would go after Raytheon – my charitable trust owns it – but it is a very hard stock to own in a very difficult group to own."

Omeros Corp.: "This is a really good company, I've got to tell you. This is one of those biopharma companies that is in the sweet spot. Illumina is the best analogue. I think it's a really good situation."

Zuora: "Remember, we said the stock could come in, and when it came in, you had to buy it, and that's exactly how I feel. Look, [CEO] Tien Tzuo is just remarkable. We are in a subscription economy. I do think that people should buy the stock. It has come down a lot and it's the right price."