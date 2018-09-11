There's another kind of STD floating around.

It's a nasty financial bug you can pick up from your partner: Sexually transmitted debt. And it may well amount to an epidemic, according to Finder.com.

Sexually transmitted debt is where one person in a relationship becomes responsible for their partner's financial debt usually after being convinced or misled into taking on debt in their own name.

Finder.com's report, based on a survey conducted in June of more than 2,000 adults, says 74 million Americans have taken on responsibility for debt from a current or ex-partner.

It's similar to an STD in that you can catch it from someone you love. Marriage is the top risk factor.

Next up: Purchases made in someone's name, purchases made through joint accounts, secret spending by a partner, and divorce settlements. Credit cards top the list, followed by auto loans and student loans. The average amount of debt is estimated at $11,845, for an estimated $250 billion in total acquired debt.