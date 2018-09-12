Politician seen as Malaysia's future leader says his scandal-hit nation can become corruption-free

Malaysian political icon Anwar Ibrahim, who is widely expected to become prime minister in around two years' time, is confident his country can rid itself of corruption in the wake of a multibillion dollar financial scandal — and regain the interest of foreign investors in the process.

"We're on the right track," he told CNBC's Akiko Fujita on the sidelines of the CLSA Investors' Forum in Hong Kong. He added that he was satisfied with the now four-month-old government's "profound" commitment to governance and institutional reforms that include implementing an independent judiciary and impartial law enforcement agencies.

Those constructs were missing under the rule of former leader Najib Razak, who is facing criminal charges for his alleged role in misappropriated funds from state investment vehicle 1Malaysia Development Berhad. Many believe that it was Najib's hold over state structures that enabled him to stay in power long after reports of financial misuse were first reported in 2015.

"1MDB is clearly an example how the entire system failed," said Anwar, a former deputy prime minister. Once independent civil services, judiciary and legal systems are established under the new administration, it won't be possible for another case like 1MDB to occur, he forecast.

In an environment with credible agencies and efficient services to rid the county of graft — elements that will not only make business more efficient but also cheaper — incoming foreign investment is sure to rise, Anwar said.

"I'm very optimistic because once you have a transparent system and you have democratic accountability in place, people will see this is not something you can manipulate," he told CNBC.

The 71 year-old is considered a hero by many in Malaysia, where he has been jailed twice on charges that his supporters dismissed as false. In May, he received a full pardon by the same man who imprisoned him in 1998: Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whose electoral victory earlier this year was partly based on a promise to release Anwar and eventually pass him the prime minister role.

But even with democracy in place, the Southeast Asian nation still faces daunting economic challenges.