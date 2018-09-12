A first look at the new Apple Watch with a bigger display, a built-in electrocardiogram and more

Apple announced the Apple Watch Series 4 during its press conference on Wednesday. It's a considerable step up from even last year's model, and you might want to consider it even if you have a relatively recent version.

There are two models, a smaller version and a larger version, but the screens are 30 percent bigger than last year without either watch feeling too bulky. This is the highlight for me, since it means I can see more on the watch without squinting.

It also makes room for more so-called "complications" (they're sort of like apps) on the screen. These let me see how much more I need to move throughout the day to hit my calories-burned goal, the temperature outside, when my next meeting is, my heart rate and more, all from the same screen. It's pretty wild.