Hurricane official warns of 'catastrophic rainfall' across Carolinas, storm surge up to 50 miles inland

Hurricane Florence is closing in on the coast of the Carolinas, with officials expecting the storm to make a direct hit by early Friday.

The mammoth hurricane is on track to become the first Category 4 storm to directly hit North Carolina in 60 years. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned there could be a storm surge as high as 13 feet, bringing with it catastrophic floods. The latest forecasting models show the storm stalling along the coast before moving south slightly, combining a severe surge with heavy rains.

"You can still get a push of water 50 miles away. It's not just on the coast with the storm surge," NHC Director Ken Graham said on a livestream. "50 percent of the fatalities in these tropical systems is the storm surge."

More than 1½ million people have been ordered to evacuate their homes along the coast as government officials in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. declared states of emergency. Florence maintained Category 4 strength about 530 miles east south east of Cape Fear, North Carolina as of 8 a.m. ET Wednesday, the NHC said. The storm has maximum sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

"About 170 miles out from the center you can get some of these high tropical storm force winds," Graham said.

Florence is expected "to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it nears the U.S. coast," the National Hurricane Center said.

The Center expects Florence to produce between 20 to 40 inches of total rainfall across portions of North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina until Saturday. Florence may also create "life-threatening flash flooding" and "damaging hurricane-force winds" the Center said.

"It's not just coastal here," Graham said, adding that these are "catastrophic rainfall" levels expected.

The National Hurricane Center has issued a storm surge watch from Edisto Beach, South Carolina to the border of North Carolina and Virginia. Coastal areas may see waters surge by as much as 8 feet or more above ground if Florence's peak surge coincides with a high tide.

"The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast in areas of onshore winds, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves," the Center said.

Several companies are already taking steps to prepare for the storm. BMW is working to load vehicles at its Spartanburg, South Carolina plant on ships headed out to sea to avoid Florence's path. Boeing will suspend operations at its Charleston, South Carolina location with 6,700 employees "so our employees can properly evacuate," the company said.

Lowe's has already shipped 800 truckloads of products to about 100 stores that will be affected by the hurricane, VP of Store Operations Jennifer Thayer told CNBC. The company will also close its coastal stores at 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday to allow employees to evacuate.

JetBlue, Delta and United Airlines have all capped fares and waived change fees ahead of the storm hitting land.

J.P. Morgan estimated Monday that Hurricane Florence could cause the insurance industry to lose between $8 billion and $20 billion, depending on the timing and intensity of the storm when it makes landfall.

"This would make Hurricane Florence one of the top 10 most costly hurricanes to hit the U.S.," J.P. Morgan analyst Sarah DeWitt said in a note.

Florence is the most dangerous of three tropical systems in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Isaac was east of the Lesser Antilles and expected to pass south of Puerto Rico, Hispaniola and Cuba, while Hurricane Helene was moving northward away from land. Forecasters also were tracking two other disturbances.