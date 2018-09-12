US Markets

US futures edge higher as trade conflicts continue to fester

  • In data, the latest price producer index figures are due out today, which should appeal to investors.
  • On Tuesday, news emerged that China would seek permission from the World Trade Organization to inflict sanctions upon the U.S. soon; meantime investors question what this will mean for the two nations going forward.

U.S. stock index futures pushed higher ahead of Wednesday's open, adding onto the gains seen in the previous trading session.

Around 5:35 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 24 points, indicating a positive open of 39.94 points. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq both indicated a positive open for their respective markets.

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

An air of caution continues to linger among investors worldwide, as turbulence surrounding trade relations and politics bubble away. Last Friday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional $267 billion worth of tariffs, on top the already $200 billion in tariffs, previously announced.

This Tuesday, news emerged that China would seek permission from the World Trade Organization to inflict sanctions upon the U.S. soon; meantime investors question what this will mean for the two nations going forward. In fact, at the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia, leading figures including President Vladimir Putin have been discussing the threat of protectionism, with Russia and China pledging to fight this issue.

Coming up Wednesday, mortgage applications are due out at 7 a.m. ET, followed by the all-important producer price index (PPI) figures at 8:30 a.m. ET and the U.S. Federal Reserve's Beige Book release, out at 2 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, a number of Central Bank members are due to speak Wednesday. Fed Governor Lael Brainard is set to deliver remarks at the Detroit Economic Club Luncheon, which will look at the economic and monetary policy outlook. Meantime, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard is set to appear at the CFA Society Chicago's Distinguished Speaker Series Breakfast event in Chicago.

In earnings news, Oxford Industries and Tailored Brands are both scheduled to publish fresh financial results.

Across the Atlantic, Asia markets mostly fell into the red, while stocks in Europe showed a positive picture in early trade.

