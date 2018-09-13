Apple's iPhone eSIM could be a big deal, but it's unlikely to risk its relationship with carriers

Apple has introduced a technology called eSIM into its latest iPhones that could open new revenue streams for the tech giant, analysts have told CNBC — but it will have to balance its relationship with major carriers around the world.

The iPhone XR, XS and XS Max will all have dual-SIM capabilities. This means that a user will be able to have two separate phone lines. One will be via a traditional physical SIM card and the other will be an eSIM or embedded SIM.

The technology will theoretically allow a user to change carriers without having to order a new SIM card or go to a shop. Instead, they could just sign up digitally.

This is useful if you're traveling abroad and want a temporary local number. Or if you want to have your work and personal numbers on the same device.

Dual-SIM hasn't really been a popular option in countries including the U.S. and U.K., but is liked by consumers in emerging markets such as India, a country where Apple has had a small market share. Dual-SIM could prove very popular for users in these markets. Apple has had eSim technology previously in its iPad Pro and is not the first smartphone maker to offer it.