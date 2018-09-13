House GOP plows ahead with tax-cut bills despite facing uphill battle

However, even if the legislation passes in the Republican-controlled House, it's expected to stall after that, with the Senate unlikely to take it up until after the mid-term elections — if at all.

"It's possible it will get through the House, although it's unclear when a vote might happen because they're running out of legislative days before the mid-term elections," said Nicole Kaeding, director of federal projects for the Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan tax-policy research group. "But it's highly unlikely it would see a vote in the Senate."

In addition to a lack of Democratic support — which would be needed to clear the 60-vote hurdle for the bills to pass in the Senate — there's been lackluster public backing for the already-passed tax cuts that took effect this year. A poll released last month by Monmouth University shows that 37 percent of the public approve, while 45 percent disapprove.

One of the new legislative package's biggest sticking points is its price tag: an estimated $627 billion over the next decade, according to a recent analysis by the Joint Committee on Taxation. That's on top of the $1.5 trillion the already-passed tax cuts are projected to cost over the next decade.