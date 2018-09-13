Alphabet's CEO Larry Page envisioned a Hyperloop-like system that would propel bicyclists with helium to shorten the commute from San Francisco to Google's headquarters in Mountain View, according to a new report by Bloomberg Businessweek.

The project, started in 2015 and code-named Heliox, is one of the wonky projects that consumed the Google co-founder and drew him away from day-to-day operations at the internet giant, the report says.

The project advanced as far as building a tube roughly the width of a subway car, filled with helium and oxygen acting as wind at the bicyclists' backs.

The project has since died, Bloomberg Businessweek reports, but Page hasn't abandoned futuristic transportation altogether. His flying car company revealed its latest prototype in June.

Read the full report at Bloomberg Businessweek.