Not all sports cars are expensive: Jay Leno shows off one that only costs $6,500

"Jay Leno's Garage" | CNBC
Some sports cars, such as the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S, have price tags of more than $500,000. But, as Jay Leno puts it on the latest episode CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," there's also a way to have unlimited fun with limited funds.

"We all know sports cars are expensive, but there are some low cost options as well," he says.

Consider the 1988 Toyota MR2. This first generation supercharged Japanese sports car is equipped with a 112 horsepower four cylinder engine, a "T-top" roof and pop up headlights.

And it only costs $6,500.

The "T-top" roof of the 1988 Toyota MR2
It's so emblematic of the '80s that, Leno says, all that's missing is a cassette tape of the Miami Vice soundtrack.

"This car is the automobile version of a cassette tape," replies his guest, James Pumphrey, the head writer of Donut Media.

The two go for a spin along Angeles Crest Highway in Pumphrey's very own 1995 Toyta MR2 Turbo. This second generation version is valued a bit higher, at $28,000, in part because it's more rare. It's one of just 200 of the 1995 models that were imported to the U.S., according to Pumphrey.

1995 Toyota MR2 Turbo
Another segment in the episode features actor Billy Gardell, best known for the CBS show "Mike and Molly." He and Leno go for a ride in Gardell's luxurious yet affordable 1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass, valued at $26,500.

1969 Oldsmobile Cutlass with Jay Leno and Billy Gardell
As the episode shows, you don't need to be wealthy to ride in style. Though these cars won't go as fast as some of their pricier counterparts, Leno promises they'll "get you in trouble just like the big boys do."

CNBC's " Jay Leno's Garage " airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.

