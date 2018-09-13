Not all sports cars are expensive: Jay Leno shows off one that only costs $6,500

Some sports cars, such as the 2017 Lamborghini Aventador S, have price tags of more than $500,000. But, as Jay Leno puts it on the latest episode CNBC's "Jay Leno's Garage," there's also a way to have unlimited fun with limited funds.

"We all know sports cars are expensive, but there are some low cost options as well," he says.

Consider the 1988 Toyota MR2. This first generation supercharged Japanese sports car is equipped with a 112 horsepower four cylinder engine, a "T-top" roof and pop up headlights.

And it only costs $6,500.