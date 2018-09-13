Trump hits back at Jamie Dimon, says JP Morgan CEO doesn't have the 'smarts' to run for president

President Donald Trump hit back on Thursday at a swipe the previous day by J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon.

"The problem with banker Jamie Dimon running for President is that he doesn't have the aptitude or 'smarts' & is a poor public speaker & nervous mess," Trump tweeted.

Dimon made impromptu comments about the president at an event held at his bank's Park Avenue headquarters in New York on Wednesday.

"I think I could beat Trump," Dimon said. "Because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

The CEO quickly walked back the comments about an hour later.

"I should not have said it. I'm not running for president," Dimon, 62, said in a statement.

The J.P. Morgan leader has in the past made strong comments about the political situation in the U.S., but typically directed his ire at partisan gridlock and not Trump.

Last year, Dimon said it was "almost an embarrassment to be an American citizen traveling around the world and listening to the stupid s--- we have to deal with in this country."

-- With reporting by Hugh Son