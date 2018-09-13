Here's how to pick the right iPhone to buy

I think this is going to be the iPhone for most people. Of all the phones in Apple's iPhone family, it offers the best bang for your buck.

It starts at $749, has a large 6.1-inch display, Apple's latest A12 Bionic processor, Face ID for unlocking the iPhone just by looking at it, a high-end glass and aluminum design, water resistance (but not as water-resistant as the iPhone Xs or iPhone Xs Max), and five different colors to choose from.

You will sacrifice on the LCD display, which isn't as bright or colorful as the OLEDs used in the iPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max, or in last year's X.

It also lacks the additional camera hardware (a second lens) that the more expensive new iPhones have, but Apple's pretty convinced it's still one of the best cameras it has ever put in an iPhone.