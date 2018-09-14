Republican Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, Democrat Harley Rouda virtually tied in crucial California race 

California GOP stalwart Rep. Dana Rohrabacher has fended off challengers before but this time around he's facing one of the toughest battles of his political life against businessman Harley Rouda, a Democrat, as the two are running in a virtual tie in the polls.

Among the issues in the 48th Congressional District are Rohrabacher's ties to the Kremlin and his views on climate change and offshore oil drilling. The two candidates also have very different positions on immigration, healthcare and gun control.

"The race is a toss-up, especially because Rohrabacher has some baggage with his fondness for Russia and the way that connects him to [President] Donald Trump," said Gary Jacobson, an emeritus professor of political science at the University of California, San Diego.