Investors in the bond market will likely be preoccupied with news coming out of the economic sphere on Friday. Retail sales, import and export price indexes are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by industrial production figures at 9:15 a.m. ET and consumer sentiment and business inventories at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, investors are likely to be digesting the latest news out of the central banking space. On Thursday, the Bank of England and European Central Bank both held fire on changing their interest rate strategy, while Turkey's central bank announced that it had increased its benchmark rate to 24 percent, a hike of 625 basis points from the previous rate of 17.75 percent. The Turkish lira rose sharply against the dollar following the decision, which exceeded market expectations.

In the U.S., the latest consumer pricing data kept markets on edge in the previous session after it came in below market expectations. Investors have been cautious recently over the idea of rising inflation as it could lead to tighter monetary policy. The Federal Reserve has raised rates twice this year and is forecast to hike again later this month.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to make an appearance today at the Northeast Indiana Regional Economic Forum in Fort Wayne.