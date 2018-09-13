US futures edge ahead as talk of US-China trade discussions lifts sentiment

The future of trade relations between the U.S. and China took a new turn in the last 24 hours, after news emerged that the U.S. was seeking to reignite trade discussions with China. Sources familiar with these negotiations told CNBC that the States was in the early stages of proposing a new round of trade talks with China in the near future.

This comes after a week of turmoil between the two nations, which saw China looking to seek permission from the World Trade Organization to inflict sanctions upon the U.S., and President Donald Trump stating last week that he was "ready to go" on hitting China with an additional amount of tariffs. Consequently, an air of cautiousness lingers for markets around the world.

In economic data, jobless claims and consumer price index figures are due out at 8:30 a.m. ET, followed by the Monthly Treasury Statement at 2 p.m. ET.

International central banks are likely to have some impact on markets today. Prior to the Wall Street open, the Bank of England will publish its minutes from its Monetary Policy Committee meeting, and in Frankfurt, the European Central Bank will hold another Governing Council meeting and press conference.

In the States, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan are expected to deliver remarks at two separate events.

In corporate news, Kroger and Adobe Systems are both scheduled to publish their latest earnings.