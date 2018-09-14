Watch FEMA officials provide an update on Hurricane Florence

[The stream is slated to start at 9:15 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Officials from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update on Hurricane Florence on Friday, as the storm has made landfall in North Carolina.

The hurricane weakened to a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained wind of 90 mph as of 6 a.m. ET. Florence was expected to swamp almost all of North Carolina in several feet of water, Gov. Roy Cooper told reporters. The National Weather Service said as much as 7 inches of rain had fallen overnight in some coastal areas.

Nearly half a million homes and businesses lost power, and dozens of people had to be rescued from a hotel.

Forecasters also said storm's extreme size meant it could batter the East Coast with hurricane-force wind for nearly a full day.