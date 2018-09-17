A drawn-out bidding war for one of the entertainment industry's most coveted assets will be decided by a sealed bids auction, unless there is a best-and-final offer by the end of the week.
Comcast and Twenty-First Century Fox have been locked in a transatlantic battle for British broadcaster Sky for almost two years, although the very public contest appears to be entering its final phase.
That's because if neither of the U.S. media giants drop out by Saturday, the companies will head to a blind auction overseen by regulators, according to British takeover rules.