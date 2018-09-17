This simple relationship technique can tame a bad boss

If you dread Mondays and walk into work with a pit in your stomach, you probably have a problematic job.

People think salary is the top factor that causes employee unhappiness, but it's more likely the workplace culture, says Jodi Chavez, president of Randstad Professionals, an HR consulting and staffing agency.

In fact, Chavez says, pay continues to drop in importance. "Paid time off is more important," Chavez said, "and unfair pay causes worker dissatisfaction."

In fact, 60 percent of workers have left a job or would consider leaving because of a bad boss, Randstad found in a recent survey. Nearly as many – 58 percent – say they'd stay at a job with a lower salary if they had a great boss.

The firm surveyed 763 people over age 18 online in July.