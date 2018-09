As a new week kicks into action, political concerns from recent sessions continue to rattle investor sentiment. Markets remain jittery on Monday following media reports, that President Donald Trump is looking to announce new tariffs on around $200 billion worth of Chinese imports as soon as Monday.

A senior administration official familiar with the matter, went onto tell CNBC Sunday that the U.S. administration was readying a fresh round of tariffs.

On Monday, China's Foreign Ministry responded to speculation, stating that the government would retaliate in kind to the U.S. if it initiates fresh tariffs, Reuters reported. This comes just days after news emerged that the U.S. was seeking to reignite trade discussions with China.

On the economic front, the Empire State Manufacturing survey is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In earnings, FedEx and Oracle are both scheduled to publish earnings after the bell.

Investors will be keeping a close eye on stocks that can be impacted by natural disasters and weather, as the now-downgraded tropical depression Florence continues to wreak havoc on states including North and South Carolina.