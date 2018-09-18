Google will now show bosses if employees are actually using its apps

Google is launching a new tool for its business customers that allows managers to see whether employees are actually using its G Suite productivity apps like Gmail, Docs for document creation and sharing, Sheets for spreadsheets, or Slides for presentations.

G Suite is a distant rival to Microsoft's Office 365 offering. As it tries to wrest marketshare and win new customers, the so-called "Work Insights" feature will help tech administrators at companies understand if employees are actually using the apps they're paying for and which products might require more training.

The tool will track adoption at a team level (aggregated at 10 people or more), so an admin can see which business groups are using which tools: