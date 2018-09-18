Stormy Daniels claims Trump 'didn't want to be president' in her tell-all book 'Full Disclosure'

Donald Trump didn't want to become president according to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, writing in her memoir "Full Disclosure."

According to U.K. newspaper the Guardian, which has seen a copy of the book, Daniels would discuss Trump's candidacy with former colleagues who contacted her in disbelief at the news that he was in the running for the presidential nomination.

"It will never happen, I would say," she writes. "He doesn't even want to be president."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she slept with Trump during a celebrity golf tournament in California in 2006, which the president has denied. Daniels says Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made her sign a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement days before the 2016 U.S. election, and she is now suing to dissolve the contract because she says the president never signed it.

Trump admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the hush money, and Cohen pleaded guilty to making payments that violated campaign finance laws last month, with sentencing scheduled for December 12.