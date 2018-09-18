Marketing Media Money

Stormy Daniels claims Trump 'didn't want to be president' in her tell-all book 'Full Disclosure'

Donald Trump didn't want to become president according to pornographic actress Stormy Daniels, writing in her memoir "Full Disclosure."

According to U.K. newspaper the Guardian, which has seen a copy of the book, Daniels would discuss Trump's candidacy with former colleagues who contacted her in disbelief at the news that he was in the running for the presidential nomination.

"It will never happen, I would say," she writes. "He doesn't even want to be president."

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, says she slept with Trump during a celebrity golf tournament in California in 2006, which the president has denied. Daniels says Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen made her sign a $130,000 non-disclosure agreement days before the 2016 U.S. election, and she is now suing to dissolve the contract because she says the president never signed it.

Trump admitted to reimbursing Cohen for the hush money, and Cohen pleaded guilty to making payments that violated campaign finance laws last month, with sentencing scheduled for December 12.

Michael Cohen, former personal lawyer to U.S. President Donald Trump, exits from federal court in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018.
Mark Kauzlarich | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Daniels decided to go public about the affair to protect herself and her daughter after she was threatened in a parking lot in 2011 and told not to tell her story. Trump has called the threat "a total con job."

In the book, Daniels says Trump contacted her several times after the golf tournament affair and she answered his calls hoping that he would put her on "The Apprentice," which he'd previously promised to do. He said he'd help her cheat, she writes.

"We'll figure out a way to get you the challenges beforehand," Trump said, she alleges. "And we can devise your technique." "He was going to have me cheat, and it was 100 percent his idea."

Trump's temper is also discussed by Daniels, according to the Guardian. When recalling his agitation about a golf course plan, she writes "there was nothing that made him seem as petulant and prone to tantrums as he has been as president."

Daniels has been called "one of the president's most formidable opponents" and often answers back when trolled online. When Cohen plead guilty last month, she wisecracked "How ya like me now?!" on Twitter.

The book also details Daniels' troubled childhood, including sexual abuse from the age of nine, and tells the story of becoming a stripper while still in high school.

"Full Disclosure" will be published by Barnes & Noble on October 2, promising to tell Daniels' "whole story for the first time."