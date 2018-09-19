The Chinese head of one of the world's most iconic brands has doled out some advice to President Donald Trump on defusing his trade spat with President Xi Jinping: Make like Chinese businessmen and exchange WeChat accounts.

Coca-Cola's president for Greater China and Korea, Curtis Ferguson, said Wednesday that Trump should adapt his leadership style more to the Chinese model and use the messaging app to initiate talks on ending the dispute.

"As all business is done in China, I'd probably suggest they exchange WeChat accounts and get on with this thing," Curtis Ferguson told CNBC's Akiko Fujita and Martin Soong at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin, China.

Trump said Monday that he would be open to direct discussions with the Chinese Premier, whom he "respects," while simultaneously announcing new tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. Beijing retaliated in short order, slapping duties on $60 billion worth of American goods.

Those hikes spell bad news for all businesses, Ferguson said. Though he said the soft drink maker has not yet felt a direct effect from the levies, apart from in rising commodity prices.

He also said he hopes the company will be spared from anticipated boycotts of U.S. products by Chinese consumers, as it is increasingly seen as a "local brand."