Homeowners, first responders and volunteers working to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence will do so with a belly full of pancakes, thanks to Denny's.

The breakfast chain is driving its 53-foot mobile kitchen to the Carolinas this week to provide free food to those in need.

This is the second year that Denny's has deployed a fully-functional mobile diner to areas affected by hurricanes. In 2017, a make-shift "mobile relief diner" was sent to Texas and South Florida in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. The company served more than 14,000 meals over the course of two weeks.

"The initial concept of the Mobile Relief Diner was created to serve as a quick, but temporary solution that we could get on the road in a timely manner," John Dillion, chief marketing officer for Denny's said in a statement. "After retiring our truck last fall, we immediately began planning on how to make a better — and permanent — version of the Mobile Relief Diner to help as many people as we can."

The company tested its new truck in Northern California, where it assisted communities impacted by rampant wildfires. The mobile diner is equipped to serve up pancakes, bacon, coffee and other drinks.

Denny's will work with local officials, disaster relief organizations and franchisees to determine which areas are most in need of assistance.