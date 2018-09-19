US Treasury yields edge higher ahead of economic data

Investors continue to monitor trade rifts between the U.S. and China. On Monday, Washington announced that it would inflict 10 percent tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, which would rise to 25 percent by year-end.

The news sparked retaliation from Beijing on Tuesday, which announced levies that would target over 5,000 American products — worth $60 billion — that would go into effect next week on September 24, according to Reuters.

China's commerce ministry announced Tuesday that it had filed a complaint to the World Trade Organization about the U.S.' latest round of tariffs. At a World Economic Forum conference in Tianjin, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said the Asian nation was confronted with "a host of difficulties and challenges" when it came to keeping the economy stable.

Investors will also be digesting fresh economic data. At 7 a.m. ET, mortgage applications are due, followed by housing starts, building permits and the U.S. International Transactions report, which are all due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

No auctions by the U.S. Treasury are schedule to take place, and no members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to speak.