This is Amazon's new microwave that uses Alexa

Amazon announced more than a dozen gadgets at a press event from its Seattle headquarters on Thursday, but the one that may have turned heads the most is a device that just about all of us have owned for decades: a microwave.
CNBC had a chance to look at the new Amazon Basics Microwave, which works with Alexa. It ships in November and Amazon says it's still perfecting the device. It connects to an Echo to provide the smart assistant integration. Users can speak commands like, "Alexa, reheat my coffee," or "Alexa, defrost a potato," and the microwave will get right to it.
The microwave otherwise looks quite familiar, not futuristic, despite the technology on the inside. Amazon may have done this to keep its price down. The microwave will ship for $59.99.