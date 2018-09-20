Tit-for-tat trade tariffs between the United States and China are widely expected to hit developing countries hard as they rely heavily on exports to fuel growth. But there's one bright spot, according to one of the world's biggest pension funds.

International trade pressures could eventually force the governments of emerging economies to implement structural changes and long-term reforms, Suyi Kim, senior managing director and head of Asia Pacific at the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said at the World Economic Forum in Tianjin on Thursday.

That would be highly beneficial for long-term investors such as the CPPIB, Kim told CNBC.

"We have the luxury of being able to ride out short term volatility," Kim said, explaining that the Canadian pension fund operates under an investment horizon that spans decades.

The fund's value stood at $366.6 billion at the end of June, out of which 15 percent is dedicated to emerging markets. By 2025, the sector is expected to make up one third of the company's total assets, according to Kim, who called the move "prudent diversification."

"We believe in the long-term expected returns of emerging markets," she explained, adding that China, India and Brazil were among the key heavyweights.