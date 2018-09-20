The Department of Agriculture wants you to check your freezer.

A Colorado-based meat producer is recalling more than 132,000 pounds of its ground beef due to possible E. coli contamination, and the USDA is concerned the product could be frozen and still in consumers' homes.

The ground beef, which was packaged on June 21 by Cargill Meat Solutions, was identified as the probable cause behind 17 illnesses and one death in July.

This week's recall comes less than a month after Cargill recalled more than 25,000 pounds of ground beef suspected of being tainted with E. coli.

The USDA said customers who have purchased the ground beef from retailers supplied by Cargill — including ShopRite, Albertsons and a number of regional grocers — should not consume it. They should throw away the meat or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.