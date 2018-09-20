Micron tumbles after CFO says Trump China tariffs will hit gross margins

President Trump announced the 10 percent tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports on Monday, and the rate is set to increase to 25 percent at the end of the year. Just over 50 percent of Micron's revenue is from China.

Micron also gave weak future guidance for revenue and earnings per share compared to what analysts had estimated. The company expects future quarterly revenue between $7.9 billion and $8.3 billion, while analysts had estimated $8.45 billion in revenue. The company estimates future earnings per share of $2.95, plus or minus 7 cents, which is lower than the $3.04 per share analysts expected.

Micron shares initially rose more than 4 percent after-hours following the release of the company's fourth-quarter earnings report that beat expectations on the top and bottom lines. The stock closed at $46.06 per share.