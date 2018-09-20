Micron tumbles after CFO says Trump China tariffs will hit gross margins

Micron Technology shares fell more than 6 percent in after-hours trading Thursday after CFO David Zinsner said that the semiconductor company's gross margins would suffer due to President Donald Trump's latest round of tariffs on Chinese imports.
"Our gross margins will also be impacted in the near term by the announced 10 percent tariff on $200 billion of imports from China which will go into effect on September 24," Zinsner said. "We are working to gradually mitigate most of the impact from these tariffs over the next three to four quarters."