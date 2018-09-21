European stocks open higher as trade fears ease

European stocks opened higher Thursday as investors shrugged off worries over the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Britain's FTSE 100 was 22 points higher, Germany's DAX up 40 points and France's CAC rising by 12 points, according IG data.

Equities in Europe followed the positive sentiment globally, with Asian markets in the black on the back of sharp gains from Wall Street. The Dow notched its first record high since January while the S&P 500 reached an all-time high of its own, the first since August.

On the continent, Brexit continues to remain under the lenses of traders, after European leaders upped the pressure on British Prime Minister Theresa May at an informal summit in Salzburg, Austria. European Council President Donald Tusk said the U.K. leader's plan to withdraw from the European Union "will not work." May will next meet with EU officials on October 18.