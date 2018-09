The moves in premarket trade came after Wall Street closed Thursday's session on a strong note, with the Dow soaring just over 250 points to its first record high since January. During Thursday's session, the S&P 500 also hit an all-time high, its first since August.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rattle investors after both inflicted fresh tariffs on one another earlier this week. China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it hoped the States would show sincerity in trade negotiations, Reuters reported.

Also Thursday, the U.S. administration inflicted sanctions on the Chinese military for purchasing missile systems and fighter jets from Russia, according to Reuters.

Data due Friday includes the latest flash U.S. composite purchasing managers' index figures, scheduled for publication at 9:45 a.m. ET.