Chinese smartphone maker Huawei trolled Apple by driving a van past the U.S. tech giant's flagship London store on Friday, as the iPhone XS and XS Max went on sale.

The Huawei van was serving juice to passers by with the tagline: "Get ju%ce that lasts," followed by "No traces of Apple." The reference was to battery life, with Huawei claiming its phones last longer.

Apple's flagship devices went on sale Friday with the technology giant hoping the smartphones will help boost revenues, profit and the average selling price.

Huawei is trying hard to challenge Apple. It recently overtook the iPhone-maker as the second-largest smartphone manufacturer by market share.