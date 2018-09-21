Instagram's new TV service recommended child exploitation content

Instagram's new IGTV video service suggested content that showed potential child abuse, according to a report by Business Insider.

In one video, called "Hot Girl Follow Me," a girl aged around 11 or 12 is shown in a bathroom, about to take her top off. It appeared on Instagram's "Popular" tab, one of the ways the app recommends content.

In another video, an underage girl was shown exposing her stomach and pouting, Business Insider reported. Two Instagram users posted these and other videos, which were seen 1 million times in the five days the publication was monitoring the accounts. IGTV was launched in June, letting people post and watch video clips up to an hour long, in a move that looked like a challenge to YouTube.

Business Insider monitored several of its own journalists' Instagram accounts, as well as creating a new account with a user age of 13, the minimum required to join the app. The "Hot Girl Follow Me" video appeared on all accounts and was reported via the Instagram app. But it wasn't until the publication contacted the company's press office that the videos were taken down.

Instagram has apologized to anyone who saw the videos and they have been removed.