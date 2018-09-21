How Sephora and Ulta are battling for customers in the $48.3 billion makeup industry

Share

Retail

How Sephora and Ulta are battling for customers in the $48.3 billion makeup industry

A general view inside the Sephora store before it opens the doors to its Westfield Pitt Street Mall store on December 5, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. This is the first Sephora store to open in Australia.
Sephora and Ulta's fight for the $48.3 billion makeup industry   

Two cosmetics retail giants, Sephora and Ulta Beauty, started very differently, but as the consumer demand for makeup increases, the strategies of these two retailers are converging.

Sephora began with a focus on luxury cosmetics in urban areas, while Ulta specialized in mass market products in suburban areas.

Now, each are growing, trying to capture a bigger share of the global color cosmetics market, estimated to be worth $48.3 billion by the end of this year.

Watch this video about the evolution of the cosmetics industry to find out how.

more from Retail

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...