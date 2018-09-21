Top VC Deals: Eventbrite and Farfetch go public, IndigoAg notches $3.5 billion valuation

Luxury online marketplace Farfetch made its market debut Friday, after selling 44.2 million shares and raising $885 million in the IPO with a valuation around $6.2 billion (factoring in shares already held by employees). Founded in 2008 by José Neves, Farfetch began as a platform to help local high-end boutiques reach broader audiences and later evolved as a tool through which brands like Gucci could sell directly to customers. Farfetch makes its money primarily through commissions on sales via its website. Its early backers include Advent Venture Partners, Vitrurian Partners and China's JD.com.

Online ticketing platform Eventbrite made its stock market debut on Thursday with shares opening at $36. The company priced shares at $23 on Wednesday night, raising $230 million in the IPO. The stock now trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "EB." Founded 12 years ago by Julia and Kevin Hartz, Eventbrite issued more than 203 million tickets last year. Eventbrite charges event creators a fee for the tickets that they sell to attendees online. The company had raised $332.3 million in venture funding prior to its IPO from investors including Tiger Global, Sequoia, DAG Ventures and Tenaya Capital.