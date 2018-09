As another week winds down, investors in the bond market will be turning their attention to new economic data releases. At 9:45 a.m. ET, the latest flash U.S. composite purchasing managers' index figures are scheduled to be released.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to rattle investors after both inflicted fresh tariffs on one another earlier this week. China's commerce ministry said Thursday that it hoped the States would show sincerity in trade negotiations, Reuters reported.

Also Thursday, the U.S. administration inflicted sanctions on the Chinese military for purchasing missile systems and fighter jets from Russia, Reuters reported.

While no members of the U.S. Federal Reserve are scheduled to deliver remarks Friday, investors will be gearing up for next week's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting. Analysts are expecting the U.S. central bank to raise its benchmark borrowing costs, and potentially provide more information as to where its monetary policy strategy is heading.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury on Friday.