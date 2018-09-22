This is what your new car's active safety systems do to prevent crashes

Active safety features are quickly propagating across the automotive world, with advanced driver assistance available on everything from compact economy cars to tech-forward luxury flagships.

But as more and more of these systems hit the market, the alphabet soup of acronyms and confusing nomenclature can make it difficult to determine what these systems actually do.

To help you out, here's a list of the active safety features that may come on your next car. Because different manufacturers tend to call them different things, we've included alternate names for every system.