Jamie Dimon sees 'no great potholes,' saying 3%-plus economic growth 'may very well continue'

The U.S. economy is humming along with little in the way to derail its recently stronger growth trajectory, J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Monday.

"In America, the economy is quite strong. It's growing at 3 percent. And it has been now for a couple of quarters," he said. "There are no great potholes. So that may very well continue."

Dimon said he can't tell whether the U.S. dispute with China over trade will be a drag on the American economy. "I worry about it. But I just don't know," he said.

In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer from Philadelphia, where the bank plans to open 50 new branches, Dimon listed the reasons he's positive on the economy.

"The household is in good shape; people going back to work. FICO [credit] scores are fine. Companies are flush. Tax reform is still a benefit. We don't have the extreme leverage we had in [2008]. All the lending has been pretty good," he said.

Since President Donald Trump took office, the nation's gross domestic product has grown an average of 2.7 percent per quarter, including two seasonally weak first quarters and a 4.2 percent advance in the second quarter of 2018.

The final estimate for second-quarter GDP, released this week, is expected to be revised up to 4.3 percent, according to the CNBC Rapid Update. Third-quarter growth is pegged at 3.3 percent.