Jamie Dimon: 'I'm not running,' but a CEO could make a good president

J.P. Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon reiterated on Monday he's not running for president. But he said a CEO still could make a good commander-in-chief.

"I would not say a CEO can not be a good president," Dimon said in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer on "Squawk Alley." President Donald Trump "was a CEO," he added.

Dimon, who described himself as a "patriot," stressed the importance of "good policy," which he said is why he's been so vocal on political issues.

The J.P. Morgan chief, a lifelong Democrat, said some skills in the business world are transferable to government. But generally, he said, "Politicians have a whole another set of skills," such as "relating to others" and "empathy."

Dimon has been chairman and chief executive of J.P. Morgan for more than a decade.

Earlier this month, Dimon made headlines for taking a swipe at Trump, claiming he could defeat the president in a head-to-head election.

"I think I could beat Trump," Dimon said on Sept. 12 during an event held at his bank's Park Avenue headquarters in New York. "Because I'm as tough as he is, I'm smarter than he is. I would be fine. He could punch me all he wants, it wouldn't work with me. I'd fight right back."

Dimon later walked back those comments, and on Monday said he "shouldn't be taking shots at anyone."