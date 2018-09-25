Comcast buys 29 percent of Sky shares, seeks to make further purchases

Comcast has acquired 29.1 percent of Sky shares, according to an official statement from the London Stock Exchange published Tuesday.

"As a result of its purchases, Comcast Bidco owns a total of 499,571,959 Sky Shares, representing approximately 29.1 per cent. of the ordinary share capital of Sky," the statement said.

Comcast Bidco is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Comcast Corp.

Comcast is now looking to make further purchases of Sky shares at a price of £17.28 ($22.60) per share.

According to the statement, Comcast Bidco is unable to purchase Sky shares from shareholders "incorporated or located in the United States, or where the Sky Shares would be sold from the United States."

The U.S. cable giant outbid rival Twenty-First Century Fox over the weekend, making a superior bid of £17.28 per share for the British broadcaster.

—Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.