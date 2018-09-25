Cramer Remix: Don't overthink—the oil rally is for real   

The price of crude oil rose above $70 a barrel on Tuesday, and while CNBC's Jim Cramer admitted that he miscalculated its last breakthrough, he insisted that this time, the circumstances have changed.

"First, President Trump went hardline against Iran and their oil exports have plummeted while Venezuelan exports continue to dwindle, and demand is increasing well north of what it's been for ages and ages," the "Mad Money" host said.

Those supply and demand issues suggest that on a fundamental basis, oil prices are ripe for a rebound and "the oil rally is for real," Cramer told investors.

"To me, that means the oil stocks are worth owning here," he said. "I think BP, the old British Petroleum, makes the most sense because you get that terrific 5 percent yield. If you're going to be wrong, you get protected. If you want to be more aggressive, go with an independent producer like Diamondback Energy."

Most of all, "don't let an overdeveloped sense of caution trick you into missing these straightforward moves," the "Mad Money" host said. It could cost you.