President Donald Trump isn't the only one who thinks the economy is doing well. Marc Benioff does, too.

Benioff's company, Salesforce, has posted faster stock growth than Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq, alongside other cloud-oriented companies like Adobe, Amazon and Microsoft. The Salesforce performance comes after beating analysts' expectations for every one of the past four quarters.

Indeed, Benioff connects the company's results with the economy in general.

"The economy is ripping. It is still ripping," Benioff told Jim Cramer on CNBC's "Power Lunch" on Monday.

"You saw the numbers, these huge growth numbers We said it first. Why did Salesforce just deliver another 27 percent growth quarter at our size? ... Why is that? Because [there is] incredible demand from customers to rebuild their systems."