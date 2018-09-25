European markets higher; Sky shares muted

European stocks traded mostly higher on Tuesday morning, supported by strong earnings.
The pan-European Stoxx 600 was about 0.3 percent higher with the various sectors trading mostly in positive territory.
Next led the gains across Europe in early deals, up by nearly 8 percent, after reporting a 0.5 percent increase in first-half profit and a decision to lift its guidance for the year.
Leonardo shares also rose about 3.5 percent in early deals after reaching a deal with the U.S. Air Force. Glencore moved higher too after announcing plans to repurchase a further $1 billion of its own shares.
Investors continue to digest merger news after Comcast made the highest bid for the U.K. broadcaster Sky. The latter's stock was trading marginally higher in early deals. Earlier on Tuesday, Comcast announced that it had bought 29.1 percent of Sky shares in the market.
Overseas, the Federal Open Market Committee will kick off its two-day monetary policy meeting today, with analysts expecting the central bank to announce a quarter point rate hike when it concludes its meeting on Wednesday.
Meantime, concerns over the state of the U.S. administration put markets in the States on edge during their Monday session. Stocks on Wall Street dropped to session lows shortly after trading started following reports that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein was about to resign or be dismissed. The White House later however issued a statement, saying that both Rosenstein and the U.S. President would meet on Thursday, amid the conflicting reports. The political turbulence coming out of Washington comes just ahead of the midterm elections.
Looking more closely to home, Brexit continues to dominate the headlines. This Wednesday, British Prime Minister Theresa May is expected to meet with President Donald Trump during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, where they could discuss topics including Brexit and trade. This comes as the British leader faces more and more pressure over the future of divorce negotiations between the European Union and the U.K.
No major economic data is due out Tuesday.