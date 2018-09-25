European markets higher; Sky shares muted

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was about 0.3 percent higher with the various sectors trading mostly in positive territory.

Next led the gains across Europe in early deals, up by nearly 8 percent, after reporting a 0.5 percent increase in first-half profit and a decision to lift its guidance for the year.

Leonardo shares also rose about 3.5 percent in early deals after reaching a deal with the U.S. Air Force. Glencore moved higher too after announcing plans to repurchase a further $1 billion of its own shares.

Investors continue to digest merger news after Comcast made the highest bid for the U.K. broadcaster Sky. The latter's stock was trading marginally higher in early deals. Earlier on Tuesday, Comcast announced that it had bought 29.1 percent of Sky shares in the market.